ПЕРЕНОС ВЫСТАВОК VW В КИТАЕ И ГЕРМАНИИ

With more than 130 exhibitors from China and other Asian countries, the sixth edition of VALVE WORLD ASIA Expo & Conference will kick off on 6 and 7 December 2021 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). The leading Asian trade fair for industrial valves has meanwhile developed into the place-to-be of the Asian industrial valves industry.

It presents valves and valve components, actuators and the latest developments in measurement and control technology. Service providers from the fields of software development, maintenance, quality inspection and test procedures complete the range of products and services. Sustainability, energy efficiency and resource conservation are topics that are also becoming increasingly important in these key technologies. As key technologies, industrial valves are indispensable for almost every branch of industry", says Daniel Ryfisch, Project Director wire, Tube and Flow Technologies at Messe Düsseldorf, confirming the growing interest in the sector, especially in the international satellites of the leading Düsseldorf trade fair in China and the USA.

With the world's leading trade fair for industrial valves, VALVE WORLD EXPO Düsseldorf, which will be held as a live event at the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre from 29 November to 1 December 2022, and the two international satellites VALVE WORLD ASIA Expo & Conference in China and VALVE WORLD Americas Expo & Conference in the USA, which take place every two years in the odd-numbered years, the theme of industrial valves is well positioned internationally. VALVE WORLD EXPO Düsseldorf 2022 is thus further expanding its position as the industry's leading trade fair with international appeal

