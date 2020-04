PNEUROP - EUROPUMP - CEIR 2020 JOINT CONFERENCE

IMPORTANT : The 2020 CEIR Annual Meeting & Joint Conference is postponed to 24, 25 and 26 May 2021 ! For 2020, the Annual Meetings will be held via teleconference on:

=> Monday 22 June – 14h00 to 17h00: Board Meeting

=> Tuesday 23 June – 09h30 to 11h00: Annual General Assembly

Сайт СЕИР, апрель 2020 года