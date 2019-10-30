Обучающие курсы по трубопроводной арматуре английской ассоциации BVAA с 25 по 28 ноября в Абердине в офисе компании Эмерссон за 600 фунтов-стерлингов с НДС

BVAA Training - Aberdeen 2019

· Introduction to Valves (CPD Certified) - Monday, 25th November

· Control Valves (CPD Certified) - Tuesday, 26th November

· Safety Valves (CPD Certified) - Wednesday, 27th November

· Advanced Valves (CPD Certified) - Thursday, 28th November.

Courses above will take place at the Emerson facility in Dyce, Aberdeen 320.00 for Members and 525.00 for non-members +VAT - except Valves - Advanced Level 400.00 members and 600.00 non-members The BVAA recommends attending a refresher course every THREE years. You can now book the course at any time of day, from anywhere, using any device. Please go to our website and click on the training tab. We are still developing our training programme and will email you again as new courses are confirmed. In the meantime, further information on each course can be found on our website BVAA - Training.

