НАДЕЖНОСТЬ ШК СООТВЕТСТВУЕТ МЕЖДУНАРОДНОМУ КОДУ SIL.

The GEMÜ industrial ball valves in the GEMÜ BB02, GEMÜ BB06, GEMÜ BB07 and GEMÜ

BB0F series as well as the GEMÜ B20 ball valves are now part of the GEMÜ products that have

been assessed according to SIL. This assessment according to SIL covers functional safety and is used

to evaluate systems in relation to the reliability of safety functions. The result is safety-relevant design

principles which must be complied with in order to minimize the risk of a malfunction. SIL itself is a

measure of the probability that a system will correctly fulfil the required safety functions for a specific

time period.