ВПЕРВЫЕ В ИНДИИ.

VALVE WORLD EXPO India is set to establish itself as the most important meeting place for the regional industrial valves industry in Mumbai from 2024. It will therefore celebrate its premiere at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in September 2024. It is aimed at play-ers from the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical, water and wastewater sectors. The Indian satellite of the established Düsseldorf trade fair VALVE WORLD EXPO will be organised and staged by Messe Düsseldorf India and its partner Global Flow Control. In addition to regional satellites in Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico and the USA, India is the fifth international location for the topic of industrial valves. An advisory board with representatives from leading companies such as Reliance, Fluor, GNFC, Deepak Nitrite, Dorf Ketal Chemicals, Worley, Honeywell UOP, Mangalore Refin-ery, Topsoe, VA Tech Wabag, Petrofac, Technip, Air Products and ThyssenKrupp will provide technical support for the trade fair premiere.



