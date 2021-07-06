ТОЛЬКО В ИЮЛЕ ОБУЧАЮЩИЕ СЕМИНАРЫ ПО АРМАТУРЕ И ПРИВОДАМ В АНГЛИИ

Same training - same experienced lecturers - just new and more convenient delivery method

Our high quality courses are now being delivered online. This offers exceptional, technical training safely and securely for delegates. The new delivery method definitely doesn't alter the quality of training excellence being offered. The professionals who lead our online training hold the highest technical qualifications and are vastly experienced in the valve/actuation industries. Have a look at our available online courses below:

Introduction to Actuators:Two part online training sessions

Tuesday 13 July 9.00am - 12 noon

Wednesday 14 July 9.00am - 12 noon

Members - 320.00 + VAT - Non Members - 525.00 +VAT Valves - Advanced Level (CPD Certified): Four part online training sessions

Monday 19 July 9.30am - noon

Tuesday 20 July 9.30am - noon

Wednesday 21 July 9.30am - noon

Thursday 22 July 9.30am - noon

Members - 400.00 + VAT - Non Member - 600.00 +VAT

Contact karen@bvaa.org.ukor barbra@bvaa.org.ukto book your place or visit our website BVAA Training Courses

Письмо в ТПА, 5 июля