НЕВЗРАЧНАЯ ВЕХА ГЛОБАЛЬНОГО АРМАТУСТРОЕНИЯ - ВЫСТАВКА VALVE WORLD EXPO 2024 (a milestone for the global valve industry)

News, trends and technological solutions on the one hand, conferences, forums and digital trails leading to sustainability pioneers in the exhibition halls or to interesting potential employers for young professionals, on the other. Add to this the presentation of the Valve Stars Awards on a show stage and ample opportunity for networking: this was VALVE WORLD EXPO 2024 that showcased all the technological innovations the industrial fittings sector has to offer in the fields of sustainability, digitalisation, automation and standardisation for three days.





Very international and high-quality exhibitors, coverage of the entire market as well as a focus on sustainable technologies all determined the mood in Düsseldorf: unadulterated enthusiasm plus longer dwell times among visitors who spend an average of two days gathering information in the exhibition halls. Here, 572 exhibitors from 35 countries on some 16,000 sqm displayed smart valve systems, automated solutions and innovative materials aimed at improved performance and efficiency in the process industry.





"VALVE WORLD EXPO 2024 has confirmed its role as a global impulse generator and leading platform of the industry as a whole. We are extremely satisfied with how dynamic and inspiring the event was,” rejoices Daniel Ryfisch, Director wire, Tube & Flow Technologies at Messe Düsseldorf GmbH.





Sustainability also proved a major theme for the sector: in digital ecoMetals-trails visitors were able to learn how the companies consider resource savings, energy efficiency and emission reductions in their manufacturing processes and products. These aspects are growing in relevance in the chemical, petrochemical, and gas industries as well as in the water and waste-water sectors. The High Potential Days, a dedicated programme for exhibitors to recruit skilled labour and young talent, met with great interest. They provided exhibitors with an ideal platform for introducing themselves to potential young talent by means of targeted activities.





"VALVE WORLD EXPO is considered one of the key trade fairs for exchanging with business partners by the valve industry,” stresses Oliver Baumann, Manager Corporate Communication at AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. KG. For AUMA as an actuator producer, VALVE WORLD also offered very good opportunities for networking and presenting the company this year. "We present our products and services ‘hands-on’, reach out to our business partners and make new contacts.” Face-to-face exchange is very valuable, says Baumann and adds "we make intensive use of this opportunity.”





"VALVE WORLD is our core trade fair,” explains Klaus Scholl of bar GmbH. It offers a very important platform to align with partners, customers, parties interested and competitors about current requirements and future market developments in personal conversations. bar has "received a great customer feedback on our new product updates and our energy-saving system met with especially strong interest,” reports Product Line Leader Automation Klaus Scholl. In addition, he goes on to say, they had very good conversations with decision-makers and concluded another partnership agreement. bar GmbH celebrates its 45th anniversary this year and looks back on a very successful history in valve automation.





Held concurrently with the trade fair was the renowned Valve World Conference which attracted some 400 delegates to the conference rooms in Hall 1. In expert lectures, workshops and panel discussions such central issues as digitalisation, security and new materials were addressed. In addition, the Valve World Expo Forum stage provided room for innovation slots and the Valve Stars Awards in the four categories Valves, Actuators, Seals and Automation presented by Vulkan publishing house.





The trade fair has proven yet again that it is a ‘must-go’ event for decision-makers, buyers and users from all over the world. Trade visitors were primarily interested in valves, valve components and parts, actuators, and positioners as well as pumps and compressors.

Next to top-flight decision-makers from the European core target countries Italy, Great Britain, France, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Turkey, Egypt, Spain, Scandinavia, Hungary, Czech Republic and Poland, organisers registered more trade visitors from India, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, China, the UAE and South Africa. Also pleasing to note is the increased share of German trade visitors.

Over 90% of the trade fair guests polled plan to return in two years when the trade fair will open its doors again in Düsseldorf from 1 to 3 December 2026. Find more information at www.valveworldexpo.de and LinkedIn.

