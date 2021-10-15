АРМАТУРНАЯ АССОЦИАЦИЯ АНГЛИИ - ВОЗВРАТ К ОБЫЧНОМУ ФОМАТУ

Our high quality courses are once again back to being delivered face to face. These courses offer exceptional, technical training, our trainers hold the highest technical qualifications and are vastly expericened in the valve/actuation industries.

ПРОГРАММА:

· Introduction to Valves (CPD Certified) - Monday, 1 November

· Introduction to Actuators - Tuesday, 2 November

· Control Valves (CPD Certified) - Wednesday, 3 November

· Safety Valves (CPD Certified) - Thursday, 4 November

· Valves:Advanced Level (CPD Certified) - Monday, 8 & Tuesday, 9 November

· PED/ATEX Directives - Wednesday, 10 November · Safety Integrity Levels - Thursday, 11 November

УСЛОВИЯ УЧАСТИЯ И СТОИМОСТЬ: 320.00 for Members and 525.00 for non-members +VAT - except Valves:Advanced Level 400.00 members and 600.00 non-members.

The BVAA recommends attending a refresher course every THREE years.

You can now book the course at any time of day, from anywhere, using any device. Please go to our website and click on the training tab. You can also contact karen@bvaa.org.uk or barbra@bvaa.org.uk to book your place.

You are receiving this email because you have subscribed to receive emails via your BVAA membership. We will not pass on your details to any third party. Our full privacy policy can be read here http://www.bvaa.org.uk/privacy.asp

Письмо в МЦ ТПА, 14 октября