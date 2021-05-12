Обучающий семинар по Европейской директиве PED Pressure Equipment Directive Формат Online

This session is designed to give an overview of what is involved and for those working within an existing PED system who would like to know more. It will cover:-

· Why the PED is in place

· What equipment is covered by the PED

· What is not

· An understanding of Categories, categorisation and modules

· What are Economic Operators

· The Essential Safety Requirements

· Technical File Contents

· Material and certification

· Latest on BREXIT

When is it?: Wednesday, 9 June 2021, two times to choose from either: 10.00 - 12.00 OR 14.00 - 16.00 (GMT)

Each session is C.2 hours with Q&A. Sign up to gain a deeper understanding of PED in a secure and convenient online format.

Members 150.00 +VAT - Non Members 300.00 +VAT

Please note that as spaces are limited, it is advisable to register soon to avoid disappointment. These are strictly sold on a first come, first served basis. This digital training is provided in the secure online format Microsoft TEAMS to allow for delegate participation and an interactive Q&A session.

Each attendee with receive a certificate of attendance

Your Presenter: Ron Strang CEng FIMechE MBAChartered mechancial engineer with extensive engineering, management and IT experience. Areas of experience cover design, R&D, quality and group IT Enjoys pragmatic application of theoretical engineering concepts as well as developing systems to assist productivity. Register Now - email - Karen@bvaa.org.uk

Письмо в ТПА, 12 мая