Английская арматурная ассоциация проводит осенний обучающий курс «BVAA Training - Autumn 2020» с 5 октября 2020 г. WE ARE ONCE AGAIN RUNNING OUR TRAINING PROGRAMME - AUTUMN 2020

· Introduction to Valves (CPD Certified) - Monday, 5th October - FULL

· Introduction to Actuators - Tuesday, 6th October

· Control Valves (CPD Certified) - Wednesday, 14th October

· Safety Valves (CPD Certified) - Thursday, 15th October

· Advanced Valves (CPD Certified) - Monday, 19th - Tuesday, 20 October

· PED/ATEX Directives - Wednesday, 21 October

· Safety Integrity Levels - Thursday, 22 October.

Courses above will take place at our offices in Banbury, Oxfordshire 320.00 for Members and 525.00 for non-members +VAT - except Valves - Advanced Level 400.00 members and 600.00 non-members The BVAA recommends attending a refresher course every THREE years. You can now book the course at any time of day, from anywhere, using any device. Please go to our website and click on the training tab. We have strict social distance practices in place - these are correct at the time of writing and will be updated regularly to reflect latest Government guidelines. If you have any concerns, please contact any member of the BVAA team to discuss further. We are still developing our training programme and will email you again as new courses are confirmed. In the meantime, further information on each course can be found on our website BVAA - Training.

