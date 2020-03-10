Крупнейшая мировая выставка по кабельной продукции WIRE&TUBE из-за коронавируса перенесена с марта на декабрь 2020 года в Германии (ранее с 30 марта).

The world's leading international trade fairs for the wire, cable, tube and pipe industry, wire and Tube, will take place from 7 to 11 December 2020 at Düsseldorf Fairgrounds. This is Messe Düsseldorf's timely response to the postponement of the industry highlights announced at the end of February. It was agreed in consultation with all partners involved in order to counteract the increasingly dynamic developments regarding the possible spread of the coronvirus.

Источник: Письмо в реакцию ТПА, 6 марта