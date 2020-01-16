BVAA Training - Spring 2020. Новая программа обучающих курсов Ассоциации BVAA по трубопроводной арматуре в Англии с 31 марта по апрель 2020 года

Темы обучения и даты, стоимость.

· Managing Commercial Risk - Tuesday, 31st March members 405.00 + vat - non-members 525.00 + vat

· Presentation Skills - Wednesday, 1st April members 395.00 + vat - non-members 525.00 + vat being held at Severn Unival, Brighouse.

· Лекции и семинары:

· Introduction to Valves (CPD Certified) - Monday, 20th April

· Introduction to Actuators - Tuesday, 21st April

· Control Valves (CPD Certified) - Wednesday, 22nd April

· Safety Valves (CPD Certified) - Thursday, 23rd April

· Advanced Valves (CPD Certified) - Monday, 27th April - Tuesday, 28th April

· PED/ATEX Directives - Wednesday, 29th April

· Safety Integrity Levels - Thursday, 30th April

Место и стоимость.

Courses above will take place at our offices in Banbury, Oxfordshire