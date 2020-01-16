BVAA Training - Spring 2020. Новая программа обучающих курсов Ассоциации BVAA по трубопроводной арматуре в Англии с 31 марта по апрель 2020 года

Темы обучения и даты, стоимость.
· Managing Commercial Risk - Tuesday, 31st March members 405.00 + vat - non-members 525.00 + vat
· Presentation Skills - Wednesday, 1st April members 395.00 + vat - non-members 525.00 + vat being held at Severn Unival, Brighouse.
· Лекции и семинары:
· Introduction to Valves (CPD Certified) - Monday, 20th April
· Introduction to Actuators - Tuesday, 21st April
· Control Valves (CPD Certified) - Wednesday, 22nd April
· Safety Valves (CPD Certified) - Thursday, 23rd April
· Advanced Valves (CPD Certified) - Monday, 27th April - Tuesday, 28th April
· PED/ATEX Directives - Wednesday, 29th April
· Safety Integrity Levels - Thursday, 30th April
Место и стоимость.
Courses above will take place at our offices in Banbury, Oxfordshire
320.00 for Members and 525.00 for non-members +VAT - except Valves - Advanced Level 400.00 members and 600.00 non-members Дополнительная информация: here http://www.bvaa.org.uk/privacy.asp