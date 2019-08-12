BVAA Valves Training - Autumn & Aberdeen 2019

BVAA Training - Autumn & Aberdeen 2019

· Introduction to Valves (CPD Certified)- Monday, 21st October

· Introduction to Actuators - Tuesday, 22nd October

· Control Valves (CPD Certified) - Wednesday, 23rd October

· Safety Valves (CPD Certified) - Thursday, 24th October

· Valves - Advanced Level (CPD Certified) - Monday 28th & Tuesday 29th October

· PED/ATEX Directives - Wednesday, 30th October

· Safety Integrity Levels (SILs) - Thursday, 31st October.

· Courses above taking place at our offices in Banbury, Oxfordshire

WE ARE ALSO RUNNING OUR TRAINING PROGRAMME IN NOVEMBER ABERDEEN

· Introduction to Valves (CPD Certified) - Monday, 25th November

· Control Valves (CPD Certified) - Tuesday, 26th November

· Safety Valves (CPD Certified) - Wednesday, 27th November

· Advanced Valves (CPD Certified) - Thursday, 28th November

Courses above will take place at the Emerson facility in Dyce, Aberdeen. 320.00 for Members and 525.00 for non-members +VAT - except Valves - Advanced Level 400.00 members and 600.00 non-members . The BVAA recommends attending a refresher course every THREE years. You can now book the course at any time of day, from anywhere, using any device. Please go to our website and click on the training tab. We are still developing our training programme and will email you again as new courses are confirmed. In the meantime, further information on each course can be found on our website BVAA - Training.

